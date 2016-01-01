See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Katherine Meadows Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Katherine Meadows

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Meadows

Katherine Meadows is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Katherine Meadows works at Specialty Medicine Clinic (eskenazi Health) in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Katiri Elkins, NP
Katiri Elkins, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Schwartz, NP
Jennifer Schwartz, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Noelle Carter, NP
Noelle Carter, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Indiana.

Katherine Meadows' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Medicine Clinic (eskenazi Health)
    720 Eskenazi Ave Fl 4, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 880-0000
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Katherine Meadows?

    Photo: Katherine Meadows
    How would you rate your experience with Katherine Meadows?
    • Likelihood of recommending Katherine Meadows to family and friends

    Katherine Meadows' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Katherine Meadows

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Katherine Meadows.

    About Katherine Meadows

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306360359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Meadows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Meadows works at Specialty Medicine Clinic (eskenazi Health) in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Katherine Meadows’s profile.

    Katherine Meadows has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Meadows.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Meadows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Meadows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Katherine Meadows?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.