Dr. Katherine Pang, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Pang, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Pang, PHD is a Psychologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Krist Samaritan Center
Dr. Pang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakewood Wellness Partners6301 Gaston Ave Ste 230, Dallas, TX 75214 Directions (214) 531-7624
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pang?
About Dr. Katherine Pang, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1265833206
Education & Certifications
- Krist Samaritan Center
- Richland Oaks Counseling Center/Uptown Analytic Practices
- Clark University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pang works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.