Dr. Perez-Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katherine Perez-Rivera, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Perez-Rivera, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lewisville, TX.
Dr. Perez-Rivera works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez-Rivera?
Wonderful experience with Dr. Katherine. She is very patient and on target. I have made huge shifts in a short amount of time working with her, and would really recommend anyone to work with her.
About Dr. Katherine Perez-Rivera, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487877247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez-Rivera works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez-Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez-Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez-Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez-Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.