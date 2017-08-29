Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katherine Peters, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Peters, PHD is a Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
Linda A Thompson A Psychological Corporation10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 475-1286
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
she was tough she when needed to be and never took my side just for you the hell of it. helped me expand my understanding of problems by forcing me to acknowledge other views. very helpful and focused on skill building.
About Dr. Katherine Peters, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588775886
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.