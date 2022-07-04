See All Family Doctors in Charleston, SC
Katherine Pfeninger, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Katherine Pfeninger, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Katherine Pfeninger works at MUSC Health Primary Care - West Ashley in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - West Ashley
    2075 Charlie Hall Blvd, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 04, 2022
    Dr. Pfeninger Is the best she listens to you and explain the problems. She makes uncomfortable exams so much better.
    Ray — Jul 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Katherine Pfeninger, APRN
    About Katherine Pfeninger, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1053669283
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

