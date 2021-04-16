See All Neuropsychologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD

Neuropsychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Athens, GA. They graduated from City University NY.

Dr. Piedmont works at Athens Concussion and Neuropsychology Center in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Athens Concussion and Neuropsychology Center
    575 Research Dr Ste B, Athens, GA 30605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 850-9339
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    1:30pm - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acquired Brain Injuries
Acute Neurological Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Acquired Brain Injuries
Acute Neurological Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychology Services for Gifted Children Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD

    Neuropsychology
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1982966123
    • 1982966123
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York Univ Med Ctr
    Internship
    City University NY
    • City University NY
    Medical Education
    Vassar College
    • Vassar College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Piedmont, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piedmont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piedmont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piedmont works at Athens Concussion and Neuropsychology Center in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Piedmont’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Piedmont. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piedmont.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piedmont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piedmont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

