Katherine Russell-Ladd, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Katherine Russell-Ladd, FNP

Katherine Russell-Ladd, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Katherine Russell-Ladd works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Russell-Ladd's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)
    1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4398
    About Katherine Russell-Ladd, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1487280640
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

