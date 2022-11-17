Katherine Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Smith
Overview of Katherine Smith
Katherine Smith is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, ME.
Katherine Smith works at
Katherine Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Martins Point Health Care - Portland331 Veranda St, Portland, ME 04103 Directions (207) 828-2425
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
Kate is super great. Listens to you, has a superb bedside manner and a great sense of humor which I enjoy. She will do whatever she can to get to the bottom of your symptoms and help you feel better.
About Katherine Smith
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326561564
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Smith accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Smith.
