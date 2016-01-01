See All Hospitalists in Detroit Lakes, MN
Katherine Starbeck, APRN

Hospital Medicine
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katherine Starbeck, APRN

Katherine Starbeck, APRN is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. 

Katherine Starbeck works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Starbeck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes
    1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    About Katherine Starbeck, APRN

    • Hospital Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548893183
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Starbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Starbeck works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN. View the full address on Katherine Starbeck’s profile.

    Katherine Starbeck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Starbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Starbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Starbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.