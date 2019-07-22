See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Katherine Stull, PA-C

Pulmonology
4.8 (143)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Katherine Stull, PA-C

Katherine Stull, PA-C is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lock Haven University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Katherine Stull works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Stull's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Pulmonary Associates
    211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Bronchiectasis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (122)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 22, 2019
    Katy was kind, attentive, and exceptionally thorough. 10/10, would recommend :)
    — Jul 22, 2019
    About Katherine Stull, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1194276493
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Lock Haven University
    Undergraduate School
    • West Chester University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Stull, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Stull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Stull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Stull works at Jefferson Pulmonary Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Katherine Stull’s profile.

    143 patients have reviewed Katherine Stull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Stull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Stull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Stull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

