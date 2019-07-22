Katherine Stull, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Stull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Katherine Stull, PA-C
Overview of Katherine Stull, PA-C
Katherine Stull, PA-C is a Pulmonology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lock Haven University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Katherine Stull's Office Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates211 S 9th St Ste 401, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Katy was kind, attentive, and exceptionally thorough. 10/10, would recommend :)
About Katherine Stull, PA-C
- Pulmonology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1194276493
Education & Certifications
- Lock Haven University
- West Chester University
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Katherine Stull accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Stull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
143 patients have reviewed Katherine Stull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Stull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Stull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Katherine Stull can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.