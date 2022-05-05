See All Psychiatrists in Knoxville, TN
Katherine Sullivan, MSN

Psychiatry
4.4 (32)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Katherine Sullivan, MSN

Katherine Sullivan, MSN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee.

Katherine Sullivan works at Knoxville Behavioral And Mental Health Services in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Katherine Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Knoxville Behavioral & Mental Health Services
    9047 Executive Park Dr Ste 210, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 983-1899
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Genetic Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Genetic Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 05, 2022
    Kate helped me so much with my anxiety and OCD. I love her! She's so easy to talk to and figured out how to help me when no one else could.
    Jamie T. — May 05, 2022
    About Katherine Sullivan, MSN

    • Psychiatry
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487972345
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee
    • University of The South
