Dr. Katherine Suzman-Schwartz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Suzman-Schwartz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Locations
Georgia Center for Psychotherapy18 Lenox Pointe NE Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 784-0891Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schwartz listens well, is open to ideas, makes me feel comfortable and she does a great job tailoring her approach for each of her patients. Thank you.
About Dr. Katherine Suzman-Schwartz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265651624
