Katherine Tabor, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Katherine Tabor, NP

Katherine Tabor, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charleston, SC. 

Katherine Tabor works at MUSC MDVIP - Peninsula in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Tabor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC MDVIP - Peninsula
    30 Bee St Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Katherine Tabor, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1851510655
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Tabor, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Katherine Tabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Katherine Tabor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Katherine Tabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Tabor works at MUSC MDVIP - Peninsula in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Katherine Tabor’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Katherine Tabor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Tabor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Tabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Tabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

