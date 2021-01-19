Katherine Vibbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Vibbert, PA-C
Overview
Katherine Vibbert, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11750 E Colonial Dr Ste 100, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 636-7482
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Vibbert?
The negative review is blown waaay out of proportion. I gotta say, I was a little put off by the negative review at first but my appointment with Katherine was very pleasant and professional. Like the other reviewer, my insurance changed so I had to seek a different PCP. Ms. Vibbert was on time, attentive to my concerns, and informative. Both of my parents are doctors so I am familiar with the full range of bed side manners. Most specialist of any kind are condescending but Katherine was very patient and methodical explaining her recommendation. I would highly recommend her.
About Katherine Vibbert, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295361913
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Vibbert accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Vibbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Vibbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Vibbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Vibbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Vibbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.