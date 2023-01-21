Dr. Wardle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD is a Psychologist in Troy, NY. They completed their fellowship with National Institute Of Mental Health Fellow (3 Years)
Dr. Wardle works at
Locations
Affiliated Psychological Services71 4th St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 783-1051Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been speaking with doctor Wardle for a few years now and have the highest regards for her as she is always full of compassion along side of her way of helping me direct my life towards a more fulfilling and meaningful direction. Her honesty is forefront and her skills and compassion for growth are an attribute to her longevity in this field. What WILL I do without her...
About Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1104953421
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health Fellow (3 Years)
- Internships Approved By The American Psychological Association
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Columbia University Graduate School (M.Ed. Ma, Ph.D.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wardle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Wardle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wardle.
