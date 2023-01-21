See All Psychologists in Troy, NY
Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD

Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD is a Psychologist in Troy, NY. They completed their fellowship with National Institute Of Mental Health Fellow (3 Years)

Dr. Wardle works at Affiliated Psychological Services in Troy, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Affiliated Psychological Services
    71 4th St, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 783-1051
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 1:00pm

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 21, 2023
    I have been speaking with doctor Wardle for a few years now and have the highest regards for her as she is always full of compassion along side of her way of helping me direct my life towards a more fulfilling and meaningful direction. Her honesty is forefront and her skills and compassion for growth are an attribute to her longevity in this field. What WILL I do without her...
    Mary — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Katherine Wardle, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1104953421
    Education & Certifications

    • National Institute Of Mental Health Fellow (3 Years)
    • Internships Approved By The American Psychological Association
    • Glens Falls Hospital
    • Columbia University Graduate School (M.Ed. Ma, Ph.D.)
