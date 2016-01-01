Katherine Warrener has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Warrener, CRNP
Overview of Katherine Warrener, CRNP
Katherine Warrener, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Katherine Warrener's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave # A-150, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0100
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Katherine Warrener, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1073020277
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Warrener accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Warrener has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Katherine Warrener. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Warrener.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Warrener, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Warrener appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.