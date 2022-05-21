Katherine Waterman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Waterman
Offers telehealth
Overview of Katherine Waterman
Katherine Waterman is a Nurse Practitioner in Springfield, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Katherine Waterman's Office Locations
- 1 299 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 732-8060
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Katherine Waterman?
My 2022 physical was scheduled with Katie Waterman as my doctor recently retired. She was caring, compassionate, and very knowledgeable. She updated my file and answered all my questions. I was not rushed, and she was very thorough and followed up personally with my lab results the next day. Extremely professional and approachable.
About Katherine Waterman
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962767905
Frequently Asked Questions
Katherine Waterman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Katherine Waterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Katherine Waterman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Waterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Waterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Waterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.