Katherine Whitmire, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katherine Whitmire, APRN

Katherine Whitmire, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Katherine Whitmire works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Whitmire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates-w Oakey
    4750 W Oakey Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5306
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 05, 2022
    She is very knowledgeable and spends the time needed to go over any issues I had.
    — Jan 05, 2022
    About Katherine Whitmire, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114475357
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Whitmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Whitmire works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Katherine Whitmire’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Katherine Whitmire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Whitmire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Whitmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Whitmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
