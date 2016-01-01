Dr. Katherine Williams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Williams, PHD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Williams, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
Rady Children's Hospital - San Diego3020 Childrens Way, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 966-5832
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katherine Williams, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1033316005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Williams works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
