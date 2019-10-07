See All Nurse Practitioners in Marietta, GA
Katherine Williams, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Katherine Williams, NP

Katherine Williams, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Marietta, GA. 

Katherine Williams works at Wellstar Medical Group in Marietta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Laurie Lammert MD
    1810 White Cir Ste 105, Marietta, GA 30066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 797-6820
    Ambetter

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Oct 07, 2019
    I love NP Katherine Williams because she is compassionate and an excellent listener. I trust her with my medical issues to make the right decisions on how to treat my ailments and issues. I have been with her for two years now.
    Melissa — Oct 07, 2019
    About Katherine Williams, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134471485
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Katherine Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Katherine Williams works at Wellstar Medical Group in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Katherine Williams’s profile.

    Katherine Williams has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Katherine Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Katherine Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

