Katherine Wilson, FNP-C

Internal Medicine
Katherine Wilson, FNP-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Abilene, TX. 

Katherine Wilson works at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Katherine Wilson's Office Locations

    Hendrick Medical Center
    6250 Regional Plz, Abilene, TX 79606 (325) 428-5660
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Katherine Wilson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962702779
