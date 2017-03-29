Katherine Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Katherine Wolf, APRN
Katherine Wolf, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Rockford, IL.
Katherine Wolf's Office Locations
Swedish American Medical Group3775 N Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (779) 696-8400
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Katie has been the best! I needed to get in to see her right away for filling out some papers for a medical report and I walked in in the morning and the receptionist was pleasant and said that she would give those to Katie and have her take a look at them less than an hour I got a phone call and said Katie will see you today at 2:30. Wow exclamation mark what service. He's kind and he's compassionate and empathetic. I would definitely recommend Katherine wolf to anyone!
About Katherine Wolf, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386992196
2 patients have reviewed Katherine Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Katherine Wolf.
