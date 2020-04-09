Dr. Kathi Fine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathi Fine, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathi Fine, PHD is a Psychologist in Deerfield, IL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 420 Lake Cook Rd Ste 118, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 607-1672
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fine is compassionate and very knowledgeable about anxiety. She not only focuses on skill-building and relaxation strategies but on what you want to accomplish through therapy. She asked all the pertinent questions during my first sessions and she made me feel comfortable disclosing personal information that I didn't feel comfortable disclosing with any other therapist before her. She is a good listener and she does not judge. I would recommend her to anyone who is experiencing generalized or social anxiety. I noticed a massive change in my thinking and behavior at the end of her sessions.
About Dr. Kathi Fine, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
