Kathi Henrickson, APRN is a Mental Health Professional in International Falls, MN. 

Kathi Henrickson works at Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathi Henrickson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic
    2501 Keenan Dr, International Falls, MN 56649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    About Kathi Henrickson, APRN

    • Mental Health
    • English
    • Female
    • 1124050059
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia

