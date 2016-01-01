Dr. Kathi Magnussen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magnussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathi Magnussen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathi Magnussen, PHD is a Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9615 Brighton Way Ste 424, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 288-0917
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Magnussen?
About Dr. Kathi Magnussen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1306999495
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magnussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magnussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Magnussen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magnussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magnussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magnussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.