Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3.4 (5)
Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Valencia, CA. 

Dr. Studden works at Valencia Psychotherapy Associates in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    27441 Tourney Rd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 (661) 287-1676

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Sep 10, 2021
    My family and I have been seeing her for several years. She is so wonderful. The reviews I have read here don't make sense. She was the one therapist I reached out to and actually called me back immediately. I was desperate for help and I honestly feel so safe with her. Even when I have nothing to talk about we manage to have a great session of just talking. She has helped my family and I survive when we thought we couldnt...
    About Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1144355884
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Studden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Studden works at Valencia Psychotherapy Associates in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Studden’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Studden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

