Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Studden works at
Locations
Primary office27441 Tourney Rd Ste 260, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 287-1676
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been seeing her for several years. She is so wonderful. The reviews I have read here don't make sense. She was the one therapist I reached out to and actually called me back immediately. I was desperate for help and I honestly feel so safe with her. Even when I have nothing to talk about we manage to have a great session of just talking. She has helped my family and I survive when we thought we couldnt...
About Dr. Kathi Studden, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144355884
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
