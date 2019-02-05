See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Kathie Gonzales, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kathie Gonzales, ARNP-BC

Kathie Gonzales, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Kathie Gonzales works at Suncoast Total healthcare in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathie Gonzales' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Vitality Medical Group
    24945 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-1460
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kathie Gonzales, ARNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073589214
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathie Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathie Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathie Gonzales works at Suncoast Total healthcare in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Kathie Gonzales’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Kathie Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathie Gonzales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathie Gonzales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathie Gonzales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

