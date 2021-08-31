Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathlean Perrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C
Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathlean Perrier's Office Locations
- 1 395 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 622-5912
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff there are very nice n my Dr Perrier is a great Dr. She always asks the right questions n has all the answers. Very sweet lady.
About Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124160197
Kathlean Perrier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kathlean Perrier accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathlean Perrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
59 patients have reviewed Kathlean Perrier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathlean Perrier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathlean Perrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathlean Perrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.