See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C

Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kathlean Perrier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    395 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 622-5912
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathlean Perrier?

    Aug 31, 2021
    The staff there are very nice n my Dr Perrier is a great Dr. She always asks the right questions n has all the answers. Very sweet lady.
    Lamar Leyvas — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathlean Perrier to family and friends

    Kathlean Perrier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathlean Perrier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C.

    About Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124160197
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathlean Perrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathlean Perrier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathlean Perrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    59 patients have reviewed Kathlean Perrier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathlean Perrier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathlean Perrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathlean Perrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathlean Perrier, ANP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.