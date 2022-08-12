Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD
Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD is an Optometrist in Ottawa, KS. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Ammel works at
Dr. Ammel's Office Locations
Ammel Optometry2101 S Princeton St, Ottawa, KS 66067 Directions (785) 242-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Advantica
- Advantra
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- KanCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Sagamore Health Network
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Very atentive, caring and throughoe
About Dr. Kathleen Ammel, OD
- Optometry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- Optometry
Dr. Ammel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ammel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ammel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ammel works at
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Ammel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
