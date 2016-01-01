Kathleen Asdel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Asdel, MFT
Overview
Kathleen Asdel, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Atascadero, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7730 Morro Rd Ste 109, Atascadero, CA 93422 Directions (805) 462-1922
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Asdel?
About Kathleen Asdel, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1003977638
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Asdel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Asdel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Asdel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Asdel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Asdel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.