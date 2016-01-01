Dr. Kathleen Barr, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Barr, OD
Overview of Dr. Kathleen Barr, OD
Dr. Kathleen Barr, OD is an Optometrist in Belmont, MA.
Dr. Barr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Barr's Office Locations
-
1
Bennett Family Eye Care231 Belmont St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 484-1414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barr?
About Dr. Kathleen Barr, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1134570302
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barr works at
Dr. Barr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.