Kathleen Boone, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They graduated from MUSC- College of Nursing and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Kathleen Boone works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.