Kathleen Boone, FNP

Family Medicine
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kathleen Boone, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They graduated from MUSC- College of Nursing and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Kathleen Boone works at Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Pawleys Island, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Family Medicine at Pawleys Island
    9699 Ocean Hwy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 237-4296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Back Pain
Chronic Diseases
Anxiety
Back Pain
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
School Physicals Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 09, 2022
    I am a established patient & it is taking me over 21 days to get a appointment with her after I had a ER appointment & was told I needed a follow up within 7-10 days . I am very disappointed.
    Darla — May 09, 2022
    Photo: Kathleen Boone, FNP
    About Kathleen Boone, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538143391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUSC- College of Nursing
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

