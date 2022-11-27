Kathleen Bowers, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Bowers, NP
Overview of Kathleen Bowers, NP
Kathleen Bowers, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Kathleen Bowers works at
Kathleen Bowers' Office Locations
Chattanooga Family Practice Associates PC961 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 892-2221
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Mrs. Bowers always takes really good care of my health care needs and questions and the staff is very nice.
About Kathleen Bowers, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Bowers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Bowers accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.