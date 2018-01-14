Kathleen Brown accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Brown, LPC
Overview
Kathleen Brown, LPC is a Counselor in Longview, TX.
Locations
- 1 911 W Loop 281 Ste 215, Longview, TX 75604 Directions (903) 759-2402
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am elderly and had been unable to put behind me spousal infidelties of many years ago. Kathy had the insight to see that 'textbook'' strategies weren't what I needed to alleviate my unhappiness. She pin pointed my co-dependency, suggested a book I should read and most important showed me that my lack of joy was because I had not told my spouse how furious I was at myself that I had not told him that I had allowed him to disrespect me and our marriage. Since I saw Kathy I am happy. Joy is back.
About Kathleen Brown, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1326057159
Frequently Asked Questions
