Kathleen Browne-Schaefer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Browne-Schaefer, LMHC
Overview
Kathleen Browne-Schaefer, LMHC is a Counselor in Fort Myers, FL.
Kathleen Browne-Schaefer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Melinda Messina43 Barkley Cir Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 939-4566
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Browne-Schaefer?
About Kathleen Browne-Schaefer, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1336293562
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Browne-Schaefer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Browne-Schaefer works at
2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Browne-Schaefer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Browne-Schaefer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Browne-Schaefer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Browne-Schaefer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.