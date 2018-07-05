See All Registered Nurses in Arlington, MA
Kathleen Carey, MSN

Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kathleen Carey, MSN is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Clinical Nurse Specialist in Arlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School of Public Health and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.

Kathleen Carey works at Arlington Youth Counseling Center in Arlington, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Youth Counseling Center
    670r Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 316-3255
  2. 2
    Kathleen Carey
    691 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02476 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 777-1062

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Kathleen Carey, MSN

Specialties
  • Pediatric Psychiatry Nursing
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1568680486
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Boston University School of Public Health
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Carey, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Carey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathleen Carey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathleen Carey works at Arlington Youth Counseling Center in Arlington, MA. View the full address on Kathleen Carey’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Carey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Carey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Carey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Carey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

