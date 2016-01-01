See All Nurse Practitioners in Riverside, CA
Kathleen Comer, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.4 (12)
Kathleen Comer, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Riverside, CA. 

Kathleen Comer works at MOLINAHEALTHCAREINC2 in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathleen Comer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Unicare Community Health Center Inc
    5549 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 324-5901
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Kathleen Comer, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689778755
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Comer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Comer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kathleen Comer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Comer works at MOLINAHEALTHCAREINC2 in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Kathleen Comer’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Kathleen Comer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Comer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Comer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Comer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

