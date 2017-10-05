Dr. Donaghy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathleen Donaghy, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kathleen Donaghy, PHD is a Counselor in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Donaghy works at
Locations
Alloy Spine Center Inc.10565 N 114th St Ste 109, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 668-3474
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donaghy is magnificent I've seen four different pyschologists over the last 23 years and Dr. Donaghy is outstanding in her approach, using a variety of methods for therapy. CBT, Meditation, Talk Therapy & Hypnosis & most of all & whats new to me is her spirituality. I, highly recommend anyone, open minded, willing to self examine their life, listen & follow her guidance, you will make progress with her. You have to open & committed! I now consider her my life-coach & spirit guide.
About Dr. Kathleen Donaghy, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1083630412
Dr. Donaghy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Donaghy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donaghy, there are benefits to both methods.