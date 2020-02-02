Kathleen Dorsten accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Dorsten, IMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Dorsten, IMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Centerville, OH.
Locations
- 1 37 Irongate Park Dr, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 907-0393
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Katie is very empathetic and listened to our needs and feelings. She is very professional and is a wonderful counselor. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Kathleen Dorsten, IMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1326410028
