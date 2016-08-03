Kathleen Drumm, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Drumm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Drumm, LPC
Overview
Kathleen Drumm, LPC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, FL.
Kathleen Drumm works at
Locations
Premier Pharmacy150 E 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Directions (904) 250-0111
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Drumm?
Kathleen was very helpful and knowledgeable. She is super easy to talk to and has great insight!
About Kathleen Drumm, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1922313667
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Drumm has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kathleen Drumm accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Drumm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kathleen Drumm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Drumm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Drumm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.