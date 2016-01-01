Dr. Kathleen Duncan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Duncan, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Chesapeake, VA.
Comforting Friends Personal Care Inc.1545 Crossways Blvd Ste 250, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 206-2772
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1669565214
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.