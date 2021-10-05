See All Counselors in Sarasota, FL
Kathleen Frank, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Kathleen Frank, LPC is a Counselor in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Marquette University.

Kathleen Frank works at Kathleen Frank LMHC, LPC in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kathleen Frank LMHC, LPC
    4837 Swift Rd Ste 110, Sarasota, FL 34231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kathleen Frank, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396990107
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Marquette University
    Undergraduate School
    • MOUNT MARY COLLEGE
