See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C

Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Kathleen Galekovic works at Paradise Valley Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kathleen Galekovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paradise Valley Family Medicine
    11209 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 494-5155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies
Acid Reflux
Acne
Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Kathleen Galekovic?

Aug 17, 2022
She is the best for finding and addressing the issue. She also does a wonderful job in explaining this. If I am allowed to give a letter grade regarding her ability and manner, it is an A+.
Phil Noland — Aug 17, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen Galekovic to family and friends

Kathleen Galekovic's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kathleen Galekovic

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C.

About Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700878873
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Galekovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kathleen Galekovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kathleen Galekovic works at Paradise Valley Family Medicine in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Kathleen Galekovic’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Kathleen Galekovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Galekovic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Galekovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Galekovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Kathleen Galekovic, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.