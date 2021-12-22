Kathleen Genetti, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Genetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kathleen Genetti, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Genetti, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ayer, MA.
Kathleen Genetti works at
Locations
Steward Family Medicine Ayer198 Groton Rd Ste 2, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 289-9851
Hospital Affiliations
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I did not grow up with consistent healthcare and therefore had a natural hesitancy and discomfort with doctors and medical care at large. When talking with Dr. Genetti the first few times I definitely felt defensive and untrusting but over time I realized she has a genuine care for her patients' wellbeing beyond her job title. She's smart, trustworthy, and I completely recommend her.
About Kathleen Genetti, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1245897263
