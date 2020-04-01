See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Lewisville, TX
Kathleen Hollwig, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kathleen Hollwig, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lewisville, TX. 

Kathleen Hollwig works at Teladoc PA in Lewisville, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Teladoc PA
    1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 01, 2020
    Wow! My experience is the exact opposite of the other reviewers. I am a trauma survivor and have found Ms. Hollwig to be a great counselor. Her advice is very pragmatic. She's a "no nonsense" kind of gal. She tells me what I need to hear, not what I wish to hear. Isn't that why I'm there in the first place? Her demeanor is on the more detached side; however, I have never felt unsafe nor put down. I had a suicidal meltdown once in her office and she professionally dealt with me by calling my physician and spouse who took care of the rest. In her very quiet way, I know she cares.
    Traumatized — Apr 01, 2020
    About Kathleen Hollwig, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881972719
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Hollwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Hollwig works at Teladoc PA in Lewisville, TX. View the full address on Kathleen Hollwig’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Hollwig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Hollwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Hollwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Hollwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

