Kathleen Hollwig accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Hollwig, MS
Overview
Kathleen Hollwig, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lewisville, TX.
Kathleen Hollwig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teladoc PA1945 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kathleen Hollwig?
Wow! My experience is the exact opposite of the other reviewers. I am a trauma survivor and have found Ms. Hollwig to be a great counselor. Her advice is very pragmatic. She's a "no nonsense" kind of gal. She tells me what I need to hear, not what I wish to hear. Isn't that why I'm there in the first place? Her demeanor is on the more detached side; however, I have never felt unsafe nor put down. I had a suicidal meltdown once in her office and she professionally dealt with me by calling my physician and spouse who took care of the rest. In her very quiet way, I know she cares.
About Kathleen Hollwig, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1881972719
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Hollwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kathleen Hollwig works at
4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Hollwig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Hollwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Hollwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Hollwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.