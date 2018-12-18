See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Brighton, MA
Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, CNM

Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brighton, MA. 

Kathleen Jones-McWilliams works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathleen Jones-McWilliams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    736 Cambridge St Dept CMP2, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 272-2316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    Dec 18, 2018
    i love ,love kathleen, she is nice. Alessandra ,watertown ma,
    Alessandra in Watertown — Dec 18, 2018
    Photo: Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, CNM
    About Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, CNM

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790783645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Jones-McWilliams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Jones-McWilliams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Jones-McWilliams works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA. View the full address on Kathleen Jones-McWilliams’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kathleen Jones-McWilliams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Jones-McWilliams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Jones-McWilliams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Jones-McWilliams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

