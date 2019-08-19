See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.4 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC

Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Kathleen Karaszewski works at Cornerstone Health & Fam Prac in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Kathleen Karaszewski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Health and Family Practice
    2828 N Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 622-4580
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kathleen Karaszewski?

    Aug 19, 2019
    Very good experience for my 18 y/o daughter. Listened explained all findings and left little doubt as to her conditions
    lenny vinson — Aug 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kathleen Karaszewski to family and friends

    Kathleen Karaszewski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kathleen Karaszewski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC.

    About Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982926226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Karaszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kathleen Karaszewski works at Cornerstone Health & Fam Prac in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Kathleen Karaszewski’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Kathleen Karaszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Karaszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Karaszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Karaszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kathleen Karaszewski, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.