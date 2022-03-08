Dr. Kirmil-Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kathleen Kirmil-Gray, PHD
Dr. Kathleen Kirmil-Gray, PHD is a Psychologist in Los Gatos, CA.
- 1 430 Monterey Ave Ste 4, Los Gatos, CA 95030 Directions (408) 354-4323
Growing up at 8 years old and having Dr. Gray as my therapist was a blessing from God. She didn't allow crazy things i may have conjured in my head to be real. I didn't realize how she taught me how to be an empathetic listener. She had to try to council my parents divorce and some how support me thru our most troubled time in my family's time line. My parents got back together, my brother, I'm sure she remembers Edgar, is happily married with 3 awesome kids and awesome wife. They show no signs of after affect of the "War"... That's what we call those times. Mom and dad still argue, and I'm the meditate that plays to dad when moms not around and vice versa. God truly blessed my family with your caring firm and logical support. Thank you Doctor Gray.
- Psychology
- English
- 1225213903
