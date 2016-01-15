Kathleen Krupica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kathleen Krupica, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kathleen Krupica, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Kathleen Krupica works at
Locations
Stephanie Cornette P.c.4055 W Peterson Ave Ste 201, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 478-8165
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krupica helped me through the hardest time in my life, she was sympathetic, compassionate, professional, and thoughtful. I still see her from time to time and will continue to do so. Everything you would want in a Doctor, she treats you like a person, not a number.
About Kathleen Krupica, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790791192
Frequently Asked Questions
Kathleen Krupica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Kathleen Krupica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Krupica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Krupica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.