Kathleen Ledwick, NP

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (57)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kathleen Ledwick, NP

Kathleen Ledwick, NP is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Manchester, NH. 

Kathleen Ledwick works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH with other offices in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kathleen Ledwick's Office Locations

    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH
    87 McGregor St Ste 2100, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 626-7546
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Portsmouth, NH
    75 Portsmouth Blvd Ste 310, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 944-9825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Melanoma
Melasma

Hives Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 06, 2022
    All my questions and concerns were answered and explained to me. I would highly recommend Kathy … professional and caring.
    Cheryl Dickson — Jan 06, 2022
    About Kathleen Ledwick, NP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679896351
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kathleen Ledwick, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kathleen Ledwick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kathleen Ledwick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kathleen Ledwick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Kathleen Ledwick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kathleen Ledwick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kathleen Ledwick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kathleen Ledwick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

